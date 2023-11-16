Shirt once worn by Prince is expected to sell at auction for thousands of dollars

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning, I'm A Martínez. A collection of items worn by Prince go up for auction today. And while bidders might not find a raspberry beret from a secondhand store, there will be the white, ruffled, silk shirt he wore at the 1985 American Music Awards performing "Purple Rain."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PURPLE RAIN")

PRINCE: (Singing) Purple rain.

MARTÍNEZ: It's expected to go for tens of thousands of dollars. That blouse is '80s style, complete with faux pearls and shoulder pads. Truly a sign of the times. It's MORNING EDITION.

