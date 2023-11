Kernza, a climate-friendly grain, gets the attention of brewers, distillers Kernza is seed grain scientists have been selectively breeding, hoping to develop into a food crop that's more climate friendly than wheat and corn. Liquor distillers are interested.

Listen · 3:51