Worker injuries at SpaceX soar in Elon Musk's rush to Mars, Reuters reports NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Reuters reporter Marisa Taylor about her investigation into worker safety at spacecraft manufacturer SpaceX.

Business Worker injuries at SpaceX soar in Elon Musk's rush to Mars, Reuters reports Worker injuries at SpaceX soar in Elon Musk's rush to Mars, Reuters reports Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Reuters reporter Marisa Taylor about her investigation into worker safety at spacecraft manufacturer SpaceX. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor