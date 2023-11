The US and China agree to curb fentanyl. Will it work? NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with reporter Ben Westhoff, author of Fentanyl, Inc., about President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping's agreement to curb fentanyl precursor chemical production in China.

