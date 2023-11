Police in the U.K. made an arrest after a fatal hockey incident A fatal incident on the ice during a professional hockey game in the UK led to an arrest this week, and raises questions about the line between a terrible accident and a criminal act.

Sports Police in the U.K. made an arrest after a fatal hockey incident Police in the U.K. made an arrest after a fatal hockey incident Listen · 3:40 3:40 A fatal incident on the ice during a professional hockey game in the UK led to an arrest this week, and raises questions about the line between a terrible accident and a criminal act. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor