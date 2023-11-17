Jillian and Mariko Tamaki

Jillian and Mariko Tamaki are talented graphic novelists. And if you didn't already know, the two are also cousins.

They've collaborated on three projects so far. Jillian does the illustrating, and Mariko writes. Together, their work covers themes like sexual expression and queerness.

When they co-wrote This One Summer, a beautifully written Caldecott-winning graphic novel, it was challenged and banned in many school districts. But the Tamaki's continue to push boundaries.

They released a new graphic novel earlier this year. It's called Roaming.

The book follows three 19-year-olds on their first trip out to New York City. Dani and Zoe, close friends, are joined by Fiona, Dani's new classmate. The three students navigate their relationship and the new dynamics it's taken on.

On Bullseye, they chat about their latest graphic novel and the art of under-explaining in comics. Plus, they reflect on what it was like to be thrust into a heated national censorship debate with the launch of their indie graphic novel, This One Summer.

Jillian and Mariko Tamaki's new book 'Roaming' is available now at your local bookstore or online here.