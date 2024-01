Filmmaker Albert Brooks : Fresh Air Comic, actor, screenwriter and director Albert Brooks is the subject of a new HBO documentary called Defending My Life. It examines his career from his standup in the late '60s to his films including Real Life, Modern Romance, and Lost in America. It's directed by Brooks' longtime friend Rob Reiner. Brooks spoke with Terry Gross in 1996.



Also, Justin Chang reviews May December, directed by Todd Haynes, which dramatizes a '90s tabloid story.

