The News Roundup For November 17, 2023

Enlarge this image toggle caption MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images

It's been a busy week for the GOP in Congress. Lawmakers managed to avoid another government shutdown. House Speaker Mike Johnson's grace period in his new role seems to be over. Some 19 House Republicans didn't vote for the bill, putting the Louisiana representative on notice that he may not always be able to count on them when it comes time to vote.

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met for the first time in a year at a summit in San Francisco. The two leaders spent time together as after many months of tensions between the two nations.

New polling indicates that there's a significant gap in politician rhetoric and public sentiment on Israel's war on Gaza. A growing number of Americans believe that the IDF has gone too far and hurt too many innocents in its efforts to fight Hamas.

After several scandals have dimmed the institution's reputation in the eyes of the public, the Supreme Court has adopted its first code of ethics. However, analysts are skeptical if it will make much of a difference.

Israeli military strikes on the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City continued this week, as they focus in on what the IDF claim are Hamas operation centers in medical facilities. Palestinians working in Gaza's main hospital are burying their dead in a mass grave.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fired controversial home secretary this week and brought in former Prime Minister David Cameron as foreign minister.

