Law Lawsuit accuses Sean 'Diddy' Combs of trafficking, sexual assault and abuse R&B Singer Cassie Ventura has filed a civil lawsuit against hip-hop mogul Sean Combs, alleging she suffered physical and sexual abuse for more than a decade.