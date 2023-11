The arrival of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights launches the city as a sports hub This weekend's F1 race is the latest large-scale sporting event the city is hosting. NPR's A Martinez talks to Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, about the city becoming a sports hub.

National The arrival of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights launches the city as a sports hub The arrival of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights launches the city as a sports hub Audio will be available later today. This weekend's F1 race is the latest large-scale sporting event the city is hosting. NPR's A Martinez talks to Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, about the city becoming a sports hub. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor