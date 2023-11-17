One of the world's most famous stoners has announced he's giving up the ganja

Rapper Snoop Dogg posted on social media that "after much consideration and conversation with my family I've decided to give up smoke." The post has attracted tens of millions of views.

(SOUNDBITE OF SNOOP DOGG AND PHARRELL WILLIAMS SONG, "DROP IT LIKE IT'S HOT")

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. One of the world's most famous stoners just announced he's giving up the ganja. Rapper Snoop Dogg posted on social media yesterday that after much consideration and conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke. The post has attracted tens of millions of views and many smoke-filled memes, some questioning whether Snoop is going sober or just switching to edibles. Sometimes you just have to drop a habit like it's hot.

(SOUNDBITE OF SNOOP DOGG AND PHARRELL WILLIAMS SONG, "DROP IT LIKE IT'S HOT")

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.