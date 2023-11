Voters in Argentina face one of the most consequential elections in recent memory Voters will cast ballots Sunday in the presidential election. The race is between the country's finance minister and a political newcomer: a far-right libertarian economist and TV pundit.

Latin America Voters in Argentina face one of the most consequential elections in recent memory Voters in Argentina face one of the most consequential elections in recent memory Listen · 4:15 4:15 Voters will cast ballots Sunday in the presidential election. The race is between the country's finance minister and a political newcomer: a far-right libertarian economist and TV pundit. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor