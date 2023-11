Community supports Palestinian restaurateur grieving the death of relatives in Gaza As the Israel-Hamas war rages on, diaspora communities around the world can do little more than watch events unfold. But a Palestinian business owner in a D.C. suburb is doing something about it.

Community supports Palestinian restaurateur grieving the death of relatives in Gaza Community supports Palestinian restaurateur grieving the death of relatives in Gaza Audio will be available later today. As the Israel-Hamas war rages on, diaspora communities around the world can do little more than watch events unfold. But a Palestinian business owner in a D.C. suburb is doing something about it. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor