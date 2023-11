U.S. aims to hold Russia, Belarus accountable for Ukrainian children sent to Russia The State Department and the Yale School of Public Health's Humanitarian Research Lab release new information about Belarus's "complicity in and support for" Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children.

The State Department and the Yale School of Public Health's Humanitarian Research Lab release new information about Belarus's "complicity in and support for" Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children.