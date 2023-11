Former President Trump faces criticism for using language reminiscent of Hitler Former President Donald Trump recently referred to his political opponents as vermin. That language echoes language used by Adolf Hitler, and raises questions about authoritarianism rising in the U.S.

Former President Donald Trump recently referred to his political opponents as vermin. That language echoes language used by Adolf Hitler, and raises questions about authoritarianism rising in the U.S.