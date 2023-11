Two voters in Argentina share what they're looking at for the upcoming elections Argentinian voters face a tough choice between a far-right radical candidate or the ruling party's pick, who's overseen one of the worst economies in decades.

Latin America Two voters in Argentina share what they're looking at for the upcoming elections Two voters in Argentina share what they're looking at for the upcoming elections Listen · 4:17 4:17 Argentinian voters face a tough choice between a far-right radical candidate or the ruling party's pick, who's overseen one of the worst economies in decades. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor