Dolly Parton has made a rock & roll album — with a little help from her friends NPR's Juana Summers speaks to country music legend Dolly Parton about her new album Rockstar.

Music Interviews Dolly Parton has made a rock & roll album — with a little help from her friends Dolly Parton has made a rock & roll album — with a little help from her friends Listen · 8:11 8:11 NPR's Juana Summers speaks to country music legend Dolly Parton about her new album Rockstar. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor