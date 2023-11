A popular oppositional candidate in Venezuela has been banned from upcoming elections Venezuela's authoritarian regime has just banned the most popular opposition candidate of standing in next year's election. As recent history has shown, that might not work in their favor.

Latin America A popular oppositional candidate in Venezuela has been banned from upcoming elections A popular oppositional candidate in Venezuela has been banned from upcoming elections Listen · 4:16 4:16 Venezuela's authoritarian regime has just banned the most popular opposition candidate of standing in next year's election. As recent history has shown, that might not work in their favor. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor