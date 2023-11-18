Best Of: What's Next For Fox News? / Sofia Coppola : Fresh Air This week, Rupert Murdoch stepped down from his position as chair and CEO of Fox, and his son Lachlan replaced him. How might Fox change under Lachlan's leadership? And how has it already changed since Tucker Carlson was fired? Brian Stelter, author of the book Network of Lies, explains.



Film critic Justin Chang reviews the black comedy May December, directed by Todd Haynes.



Sofia Coppola talks about her new movie, Priscilla. It portrays the relationship between Priscilla and Elvis Presley — from Priscilla's point of view. The two met when she was 14 and he was 24. Coppola makes films about the internal lives of young women, including The Virgin Suicides, Marie Antoinette, and Lost in Translation.

Fresh Air Best Of: What's Next For Fox News? / Sofia Coppola Best Of: What's Next For Fox News? / Sofia Coppola Listen · 47:50 47:50 This week, Rupert Murdoch stepped down from his position as chair and CEO of Fox, and his son Lachlan replaced him. How might Fox change under Lachlan's leadership? And how has it already changed since Tucker Carlson was fired? Brian Stelter, author of the book Network of Lies, explains.



Film critic Justin Chang reviews the black comedy May December, directed by Todd Haynes.



Sofia Coppola talks about her new movie, Priscilla. It portrays the relationship between Priscilla and Elvis Presley — from Priscilla's point of view. The two met when she was 14 and he was 24. Coppola makes films about the internal lives of young women, including The Virgin Suicides, Marie Antoinette, and Lost in Translation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor