Week in politics: Congress halts a government shutdown A government shutdown is averted for now, yet tempers flared on Capitol Hill before lawmakers left town this week. Meanwhile, President Biden met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Politics Week in politics: Congress halts a government shutdown Week in politics: Congress halts a government shutdown Listen · 4:32 4:32 A government shutdown is averted for now, yet tempers flared on Capitol Hill before lawmakers left town this week. Meanwhile, President Biden met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor