Members of Israeli and Palestinian communities discuss compassion Israeli Jews, Arab citizens of Israel, and Palestinians speak about the pain they share and their desire for a better way forward, one that releases them from a prison of retribution and violence.

Middle East Members of Israeli and Palestinian communities discuss compassion Audio will be available later today.