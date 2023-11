A museum in Michigan honors artist LeRoy Foster WDET's Ryan Hooper reports what started as a museum show about Black realist painters in Detroit has turned into a search, and then more recognition, for a forgotten artist named LeRoy Foster.

Art & Design A museum in Michigan honors artist LeRoy Foster A museum in Michigan honors artist LeRoy Foster Listen · 5:09 5:09 WDET's Ryan Hooper reports what started as a museum show about Black realist painters in Detroit has turned into a search, and then more recognition, for a forgotten artist named LeRoy Foster. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor