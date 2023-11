A violist memorializes lost voices at Terezin concentration camp Scott Simon talks with violist Mark Ludwig about his efforts to preserve - and play - the music written by some of the many musicians imprisoned and killed at the Terezin concentration camp.

A violist memorializes lost voices at Terezin concentration camp

Audio will be available later today.