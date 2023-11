The story of 'The Big Dig' infrastructure project From GBH in Boston, the story of the Big Dig — an infrastructure project that became infamous around the world for a price tag that just went up, and up, and up.

National The story of 'The Big Dig' infrastructure project The story of 'The Big Dig' infrastructure project Listen · 12:42 12:42 From GBH in Boston, the story of the Big Dig — an infrastructure project that became infamous around the world for a price tag that just went up, and up, and up. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor