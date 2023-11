Week in politics: House passes spending bill; Biden's statements on Gaza make waves We look at the passage of the stopgap spending bill as well as President Biden's statements on the necessity of a secure Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Politics Week in politics: House passes spending bill; Biden's statements on Gaza make waves Week in politics: House passes spending bill; Biden's statements on Gaza make waves Listen · 5:07 5:07 We look at the passage of the stopgap spending bill as well as President Biden's statements on the necessity of a secure Palestinian state alongside Israel. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor