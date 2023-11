America's glaciers are disappearing NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Professor Andrew Fountain from Portland State University about melting glaciers in the American West.

Environment America's glaciers are disappearing America's glaciers are disappearing Listen · 4:27 4:27 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Professor Andrew Fountain from Portland State University about melting glaciers in the American West. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor