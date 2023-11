Some doctors have stopped recommending weight loss. Here's why In an attempt to curb misdiagnosis or health care avoidance, some providers are encouraging overweight patients to exercise and eat healthily without addressing weight at all. Other medical professionals think it's important to talk about.

Fitness & Nutrition Some doctors have stopped recommending weight loss. Here's why Some doctors have stopped recommending weight loss. Here's why Audio will be available later today. In an attempt to curb misdiagnosis or health care avoidance, some providers are encouraging overweight patients to exercise and eat healthily without addressing weight at all. Other medical professionals think it's important to talk about. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor