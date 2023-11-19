Accessibility links
Honda recalls nearly 250,000 cars, SUVs and pickup trucks The automaker said a manufacturing defect has the potential to cause affected cars to improperly run, stall or stop while driving.

Honda recalls nearly 250,000 cars, SUVs and pickup trucks

A long line of unsold 2019 Pilot SUVs sits at a Honda BMW dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo. on Nov. 28, 2018. David Zalubowski/AP hide caption

A long line of unsold 2019 Pilot SUVs sits at a Honda BMW dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo. on Nov. 28, 2018.

Honda is recalling nearly 250,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of a manufacturing defect that could cause engines to improperly run, stall or stop while driving.

The recall applies to certain 2015 to 2020 Acura TLX cars, 2016 to 2020 Acura MDX SUVs, 2017 and 2019 Ridgeline pickup trucks, 2018 to 2019 Odyssey minivans, as well as 2016 and 2018 to 2019 Pilot SUVs.

According to the company, a manufacturing error with the engine crankshaft could cause the connecting rod bearing in affected engines to prematurely wear and seize.

"If the connecting rod bearing seizes, the engine can be damaged and run improperly, stall, stop while driving, and/or not start, increasing the risk of a fire, crash or injury," Honda announced on Friday.

Abnormal engine noise, engine stalling or a decreased engine output along with an illuminated engine check lamp are all warning signs of a possible manufacturing error, the automaker added.

Honda received the first market complaint regarding the defect in February 2020, according to documents posted last week by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. As of Nov. 3, Honda has collected 1,450 warranty claims over the problem but no reports of injuries or deaths.

Owners of affected vehicles will be directly notified by mail beginning Jan. 2. Dealers will inspect and if necessary, repair or replace the engine, according to the company. Honda said it will also reimburse owners who paid for repairs at their own expense.

According to the automaker, the manufacturing issue was corrected in production in 2020.