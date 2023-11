Morning news brief Former first lady Rosalynn Carter dies at 96. Israel and Hamas appear to inch toward a possible deal to release some hostages. An ultra-conservative economist won Argentina's presidential election.

Obituaries Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:03 11:03 Former first lady Rosalynn Carter dies at 96. Israel and Hamas appear to inch toward a possible deal to release some hostages. An ultra-conservative economist won Argentina's presidential election. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor