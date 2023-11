Israel and Hamas appear to inch toward a possible deal to release some hostages Amid anticipation that an Israel-Hamas hostage deal is close, intelligence officials talk about negotiating the release of an Israeli soldier who was held by Hamas in Gaza for five years.

Middle East Israel and Hamas appear to inch toward a possible deal to release some hostages Israel and Hamas appear to inch toward a possible deal to release some hostages Listen · 3:43 3:43 Amid anticipation that an Israel-Hamas hostage deal is close, intelligence officials talk about negotiating the release of an Israeli soldier who was held by Hamas in Gaza for five years. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor