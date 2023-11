In the Himalayas, 41 workers remain trapped after a tunnel caved in Efforts continue in India's north to free construction workers trapped underground for more than a week after a highway tunnel they were helping build partially collapsed.

Asia In the Himalayas, 41 workers remain trapped after a tunnel caved in In the Himalayas, 41 workers remain trapped after a tunnel caved in Listen · 2:40 2:40 Efforts continue in India's north to free construction workers trapped underground for more than a week after a highway tunnel they were helping build partially collapsed. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor