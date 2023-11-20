Chicago canine became less of a hound dog, and more of a stuck-at-the-pound dog

Elvis was the only pup not adopted at a shelter event in Chicago. After a local media blitz he's found a home, and half of the couple who took him in is a former Elvis impersonator.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HOUND DOG")

ELVIS PRESLEY: (Singing) You ain't nothing but a hound dog.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

A Chicago canine became less of a hound dog and more of a stuck-at-the-pound dog. Elvis was the only pup not adopted at an event at the Anti-Cruelty Society shelter. So there was a local media blitz, and one-half of the couple who then took him in is a former Elvis impersonator. I'm sure they'll (singing) love him tender.

It's MORNING EDITION.

