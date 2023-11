Chicago canine became less of a hound dog, and more of a stuck-at-the-pound dog Elvis was the only pup not adopted at a shelter event in Chicago. After a local media blitz he's found a home, and half of the couple who took him in is a former Elvis impersonator.

Animals