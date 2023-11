The No Labels political group is contemplating a third-party presidential run NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Chris Stirewalt of the American Enterprise Institute about who is behind the group, and could the D.C.-based nonprofit play the spoiler in 2024's presidential election.

