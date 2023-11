How much would you pay for a good Scotch whisky? Someone just spent a record-setting $2.7 million for a bottle of Macallan at an auction. It was bottled in 1986 after 60 years of aging — it was a small batch for top customers.

Business How much would you pay for a good Scotch whisky? How much would you pay for a good Scotch whisky? Listen · 0:29 0:29 Someone just spent a record-setting $2.7 million for a bottle of Macallan at an auction. It was bottled in 1986 after 60 years of aging — it was a small batch for top customers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor