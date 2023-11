A woman reported her son missing in 1995, but it took years to learn his fate LaMont Dottin was a sophomore at Queens College when he vanished in 1995. his mother flew to New York to report him missing. Because LaMont was over 18, the NYPD initially refused to take her report.

National A woman reported her son missing in 1995, but it took years to learn his fate A woman reported her son missing in 1995, but it took years to learn his fate Listen · 8:15 8:15 LaMont Dottin was a sophomore at Queens College when he vanished in 1995. his mother flew to New York to report him missing. Because LaMont was over 18, the NYPD initially refused to take her report. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor