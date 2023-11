Former first lady Rosalynn Carter's Georgia hometown honors her life People in Plains, Ga., are remembering former first lady Rosalynn Carter. She died on Sunday and leaves behind a long legacy of advocacy of mental health and caring about others.

National Former first lady Rosalynn Carter's Georgia hometown honors her life Former first lady Rosalynn Carter's Georgia hometown honors her life Listen · 3:48 3:48 People in Plains, Ga., are remembering former first lady Rosalynn Carter. She died on Sunday and leaves behind a long legacy of advocacy of mental health and caring about others. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor