#2398: Autocide : The Best of Car Talk Leslie from Washington parked her crummy Chrysler K car on a hill one day only to return later and watch it rolling backwards and into a tree. She's sure that she had placed the car in park when she left it. Is there a mechanical explanation for this or did the ol' bucket of bolts decide on it's own to end it all? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts.

The Best of Car Talk #2398: Autocide #2398: Autocide Listen · 33:47 33:47 Leslie from Washington parked her crummy Chrysler K car on a hill one day only to return later and watch it rolling backwards and into a tree. She's sure that she had placed the car in park when she left it. Is there a mechanical explanation for this or did the ol' bucket of bolts decide on it's own to end it all? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor