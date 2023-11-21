Comedian George Wallace

George Wallace has been doing stand-up for almost 50 years.

He's a veteran of couches on both The Tonight Show and The Late Show. He's been in dozens of movies, even more TV shows. He's practically royalty in Las Vegas, where he's done so many residencies he's lost count.

He's originally from Atlanta, Georgia and later moved to Ohio for college. After school he moved to New York to pursue comedy. For years he was roommates with Jerry Seinfeld there.

Wallace's humor, like Seinfeld's, is observational. The stakes are usually pretty low, the punchlines and wordplay pretty frequent. Which is to say, a George Wallace joke from the '80s can still kill today.

The man is a legend and he joins us to talk about his decades long career as a stand-up comedian. Plus, his favorite thing about being a stand-up comedian after all these years and what it's like to use social media to write jokes in his 70's.