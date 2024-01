Lakota Playwright Larissa FastHorse : Fresh Air Larissa FastHorse's satire, The Thanksgiving Play, focuses on four well-meaning white people trying to put on a politically correct school production for Native American history month. She spoke with Tonya Mosley about diversifying Broadway, her rewrite of Peter Pan, and changes she suggested for the Macy's Thanksgving Day Parade.

Fresh Air Lakota Playwright Larissa FastHorse Lakota Playwright Larissa FastHorse Listen · 44:55 44:55 Larissa FastHorse's satire, The Thanksgiving Play, focuses on four well-meaning white people trying to put on a politically correct school production for Native American history month. She spoke with Tonya Mosley about diversifying Broadway, her rewrite of Peter Pan, and changes she suggested for the Macy's Thanksgving Day Parade. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor