StoryCorps Then and Now: Beyond the Booth For most of StoryCorps' existence, we've recorded people in person at our storybooths. But on this episode of our special series celebrating 20 years of StoryCorps, we're looking back to when we stepped outside the recording booth to capture stories. Sometimes because we wanted to hear new voices... and sometimes because we had to.

StoryCorps StoryCorps Then and Now: Beyond the Booth StoryCorps Then and Now: Beyond the Booth Listen · 27:49 27:49 For most of StoryCorps' existence, we've recorded people in person at our storybooths. But on this episode of our special series celebrating 20 years of StoryCorps, we're looking back to when we stepped outside the recording booth to capture stories. Sometimes because we wanted to hear new voices... and sometimes because we had to. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor