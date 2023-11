Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin traveled to Ukraine to pledge long-term support Ukraine enters the winter months with stalled front lines and uncertainty about continued Western support for its war with Russia.

Europe Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin traveled to Ukraine to pledge long-term support Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin traveled to Ukraine to pledge long-term support Listen · 3:34 3:34 Ukraine enters the winter months with stalled front lines and uncertainty about continued Western support for its war with Russia. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor