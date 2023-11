Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin traveled to Ukraine to pledge long-term U.S. support Ukraine enters the winter months with stalled front lines and uncertainty about continued Western support for its war with Russia. Congress is debating whether to approve a new bloc of funding.

Europe Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin traveled to Ukraine to pledge long-term U.S. support Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin traveled to Ukraine to pledge long-term U.S. support Listen · 3:34 3:34 Ukraine enters the winter months with stalled front lines and uncertainty about continued Western support for its war with Russia. Congress is debating whether to approve a new bloc of funding. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor