Why did Barry Sanders walk away from the NFL in his prime? NPR's A Martinez talks to hall-of-fame running back Barry Sanders about the Amazon Prime documentary Bye Bye Barry — which tells the story of why he retired abruptly from the Detroit Lions in 1999.

Sports Why did Barry Sanders walk away from the NFL in his prime? Why did Barry Sanders walk away from the NFL in his prime? Listen · 6:58 6:58 NPR's A Martinez talks to hall-of-fame running back Barry Sanders about the Amazon Prime documentary Bye Bye Barry — which tells the story of why he retired abruptly from the Detroit Lions in 1999. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor