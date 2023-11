Israeli citizens who identify as Arab or Palestinian struggle with Israel-Hamas war Discrimination against Palestinian citizens of Israel has spiked since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. Many have been fired from jobs for social media posts.

Middle East Israeli citizens who identify as Arab or Palestinian struggle with Israel-Hamas war Discrimination against Palestinian citizens of Israel has spiked since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. Many have been fired from jobs for social media posts.