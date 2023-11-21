It's not a great week to be a turkey, but that doesn't apply to Liberty and Bell

Liberty and Bell are two turkeys that were pardoned by President Biden at a White House ceremony. Past presidents have spared other turkeys with names including: Flyer, Peanut Butter and Jelly.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It is not a great week to be a turkey, although that does not apply to Liberty and Bell, two turkeys just pardoned by President Biden at a White House ceremony. This pardoning tradition goes back decades. And past presidents have spared other turkeys with names including Flyer and Biscuits. As for Liberty and Bell, they're returning to a farm at the University of Minnesota, which is where they will live out their days in peace. Let freedom ring. It's MORNING EDITION.

