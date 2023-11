It's not a great week to be a Turkey, but that doesn't apply to Liberty and Bell Liberty and Bell are two turkeys that were pardoned by President Biden at a White House ceremony. Past presidents have spared other turkeys with names including: Flyer, Peanut Butter and Jelly.

Animals It's not a great week to be a Turkey, but that doesn't apply to Liberty and Bell It's not a great week to be a Turkey, but that doesn't apply to Liberty and Bell Listen · 0:28 0:28 Liberty and Bell are two turkeys that were pardoned by President Biden at a White House ceremony. Past presidents have spared other turkeys with names including: Flyer, Peanut Butter and Jelly. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor