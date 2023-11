2 different brain circuits influence our taste for salt, study finds Two brain circuits help regulate salt intake: One adjusts salt cravings, the other determines whether we find salty food delicious or disgusting. (Story aired on ATC on Nov. 20, 2023.)

Research News 2 different brain circuits influence our taste for salt, study finds Two brain circuits help regulate salt intake: One adjusts salt cravings, the other determines whether we find salty food delicious or disgusting. (Story aired on ATC on Nov. 20, 2023.) Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor