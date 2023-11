Remembering Gazan Dr. Hammam Alloh, killed by an Israeli airstrike Dr. Hammam Alloh, a 36-year-old nephrologist who practiced at Gaza City's Al-Shifa Hospital, was killed by an Israeli airstrike in November.

Listen · 3:51