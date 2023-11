A father remembers the surgeon who helped his son In this week's Unsung Hero, a father recounts his son undergoing a serious surgery — and the doctor's calming words that stuck with him.

Culture A father remembers the surgeon who helped his son A father remembers the surgeon who helped his son Listen · 3:09 3:09 In this week's Unsung Hero, a father recounts his son undergoing a serious surgery — and the doctor's calming words that stuck with him. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor